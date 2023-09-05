IHC removes objections on Parvez Elahi’s petition

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minis­ter Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Ja­hangiri heard the case filed by Parvez Elahi. The peti­tioner’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate said that his client had been arrested only to frustrate the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC had given clear or­ders that his client would not be arrested even under the MPO again. The court said that so far it was removing the Registrar Office’s objec­tions and directed it to fix the case again for hearing.

IHC INSTRUCTS FIA TO ARREST POLICEMEN INVOLVED IN ILLEGAL ARREST OF CITIZENS

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the personnel of Capital Police named in a case pertaining to illegally detaining the citizens in police stations for ransom. Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, was informed by an FIA official that the po­lice personnel were not coop­erating for the investigation.

The court asked that whether the arrest warrants of the accused personnel had been issued. The accused must be arrested if they were not joining the investigation process as law was equal for everyone, it added. Advocate Tahir Kazim, counsel for the Inspector General of Police Is­lamabad, informed the court that the IGP had suspended four police personnel, includ­ing an assistant sub-inspec­tor, who were involved in the raid, and proceedings against them were underway at three forums. The court, however, noted that the senior officials involved in the matter were not suspended. The con­tempt of court proceedings, lodging of an first informa­tion report and departmental action could be initiated at the same time, it added.