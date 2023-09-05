IHC removes objections on Parvez Elahi’s petition

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday removed the objections of Registrar Office on a petition filed by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against his arrest under the Maintenance Public Order (MPO) and ordered to fix the case for hearing.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by Parvez Elahi. The petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Advocate said that his client had been arrested only to frustrate the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC). The LHC had given clear orders that his client would not be arrested even under the MPO again. The court said that so far it was removing the Registrar Office’s objections and directed it to fix the case again for hearing.
IHC INSTRUCTS FIA TO ARREST POLICEMEN INVOLVED IN ILLEGAL ARREST OF CITIZENS
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the personnel of Capital Police named in a case pertaining to illegally detaining the citizens in police stations for ransom. Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, was informed by an FIA official that the police personnel were not cooperating for the investigation.
The court asked that whether the arrest warrants of the accused personnel had been issued. The accused must be arrested if they were not joining the investigation process as law was equal for everyone, it added. Advocate Tahir Kazim, counsel for the Inspector General of Police Islamabad, informed the court that the IGP had suspended four police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, who were involved in the raid, and proceedings against them were underway at three forums. The court, however, noted that the senior officials involved in the matter were not suspended. The contempt of court proceedings, lodging of an first information report and departmental action could be initiated at the same time, it added.