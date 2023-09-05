Tuesday, September 05, 2023
India rout Nepal to reach Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours

September 05, 2023
KANDY - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten half-centuries after a combined bowling effort powered India into the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal on Monday. 

India were set to chase a re­vised target of 145 in 23 overs after the second innings was in­terrupted by a heavy downpour in the third over. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill completely dominated the inexpe­rienced Nepal’s bowling attack and muscled their side to a flawless 10-wicket victory, courtesy of their unbeaten partnership. 

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a 59-ball 74 which featured six boundaries and five sixes while his partner Shubman Gill scored 67 not out off 62 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and a six. 

The dominant 10-wicket victory lifted India to book their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s and joined the hosts Pakistan, who secured their berth after their much-anticipated clash against India was washed out on Saturday. Notably, no team from Group B could make it to the next round of the tournament yet. 

Put into bat first in their must-win Asia Cup 2023 fixture, Nepal could manage to post 230 on the board with Aasif and Kami leading the charge with the bat. Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 58 off 97 balls that included 8 boundaries while Som­pal Kami contributed with 48 off 56, laced with 1 four and 2 maximums. Opener Kushal Bhurtel also played sensibly and struck 25-ball 38 runs. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Ra­vindra Jadeja led the bowling attack with three wickets each while Shar­dul Thakur, Shami and Pandya made one scalp each.

