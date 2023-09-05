KMU withdraws increase in examination fee

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has de­cided to withdraw the increase of 10 per cent in vari­ous examinations fees.

The decision was taken after a special meeting held with the vice-chancellors of the public sector uni­versities of the province under the chairmanship of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, in which the Governor, who is Chancellor of all public sector universities in the province, advised the VCs of all the universities to withdraw the recent increase of 10 percent in the examination fee.

It is worth mentioning that the tuition and exam­ination fees of all public sector medical and den­tal colleges, nursing and allied health sciences insti­tutes of KMU have not been increased for the past several years. However, according to the rules, to meet the examination expenses and staff compensa­tion and transportation, along-with this, due to sig­nificant increase in paper and printing costs, it was decided to increase the examination fees at the rate of 10 per cent, which was approved by all the rele­vant forums of the university including Finance and Planning Committee, Syndicate and Senate. But now, on the directives of the Governor, the decision of this 10 per cent increase has also been withdrawn in the larger interest of parents and students. The decision was welcomed by the parents and students and it is expected that with this decision the parents and stu­dents will get immediate relief. They expressed their gratitude to the Governor and the vice-chancellor of KMU for this timely decision and hoped that this peo­ple-friendly decision will provide relief to the parents and students who are already suffering from inflation.