Latest screening system installed at airport

LAHORE - In an important development in connection with the start of flights from Pakistan to the UK and the Euro­pean Union (EU) countries, a state-of-the-art screening system has been installed at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources told APP on Monday that the system has been installed with the co­operation of the UK government. Last month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had passed an initial audit by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), bringing the national flag carrier one step closer to resum­ing flights to the UK. The UK’s Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA) will also help conduct a physical audit of the PIA, regarding the screening, dur­ing the on-going month.