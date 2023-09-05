Tuesday, September 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Latest screening system installed at airport

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In an important development in connection with the start of flights from Pakistan to the UK and the Euro­pean Union (EU) countries, a state-of-the-art screening system has been installed at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources told APP on Monday that the system has been installed with the co­operation of the UK government. Last month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had passed an initial audit by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), bringing the national flag carrier one step closer to resum­ing flights to the UK. The UK’s Civil Aviation Au­thority (CAA) will also help conduct a physical audit of the PIA, regarding the screening, dur­ing the on-going month.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1693878573.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023