Law and order, sanitation, sewage first priority: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the administration of Karachi is with the people in every good work, law and order, sanitation, sewage and other issues are the first priority and all the work will be done in the best way. He said this on a visit to the Command and Control Room of Jafferia Alliance at Nishtar Park, along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad. On this occasion, the General Secretary of Jafferia Alliance Shabbar Raza and other officials were also present. Shabbar Raza, while giving a briefing to Mayor Karachi regarding the command and control room, said that there are more than 100 HD cameras to cover Nishtar Park to Soldier Bazar, Guru Mandir, M. A Jinnah Road and Imambargah Ali Raza. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Nishtar Park is a historical place, and apart from state institutions, people should also do something by themselves. “When I was administrator, I requested them to do something under you. It is a pleasure to see that more than 100 cameras have been installed here under Jafferia Alliance”, he said. In response to a question, he said that action would be taken according to the law on the Gulshan-e-Hadeed incident, Salman Abdullah Murad is his brother, there was no quarrel between us and the news regarding this is baseless. Earlier a delegation, headed by Allama Baqir Hussain Zaidi, Patron of the Central Majalis and Procession Committee, called on mayor Karachi in his office in connection with the chelum majalis and procession.

The delegation consisted of representatives of various organizations, which included Ghufran Mujtaba, Ali Nasir, Jafar Bilgrami and Hifazat Rizvi.

Mayor Karachi’s Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi was also present on this occasion. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the arrangements for Chehlum majlis and processions at Nishtar Park, M.A Jinnah Road and other places. Participation will be ensured and municipal issues will be resolved on the places and routes of Chehlam Majlis and processions. After a complete review of the identified problems, sustainable practical measures will be taken. Repairing of roads on the main procession route of Chehlum, restoration of street lights and cleanliness are the main problems.

The local administration is active on the occasion of Chehlum, all the work is being done together. He said that peace, fraternity, equality and fraternity need to be popularized in the city.