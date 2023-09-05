LHC orders Attock judge to recover Parvez Elahi from jail

LAHORE/ATTOCK - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered district and ses­sions judge Attock to recover former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi from Attock jail and produce him to­day (Tuesday) before the court. The court also initiated proceedings un­der contempt of court ordinance against inspector general of police Islamabad over arrest of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court also summoned district jail Attock superintendent to explain his position over keeping Parvez Elahi in disregard of LHC orders of his release. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq passed the orders while hearing two separate petitions filed by Qaisara Elahi, wife of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for the production of her husband and contempt proceedings against Punjab police officials. The court heard the petitions at different intervals during the day. Medical checkup of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is detained in District Jail Attock, was carried out at the PIMS Islamabad were declared fit medically. According to doctors, complete medical checkup of Pervaiz Elahi was carried out including different lab tests and was declared medically fit. The decision to refer the former chief minister to the PIMS Hospital Islamabad was taken on Sunday last after his initial medical checkup was carried out at the jail due to his deteriorating health including back bone and breathing issues. At the jail, Dr Jawad Elahi and two other doctors had examined Pervaiz Elahi. After the medical checkup at the PIMS Hospital, the PTI president was shifted to Attock Jail later in the day. According to sources, the former chief minister was suffering from backache and breathing problem. It is worth mentioning here that Elahi is detained in District Jail Attock for fifteen days on corruption charges in various development schemes in the province.