Mian Raza: The heart of a community and a beacon of resilience 

An unexpected battle in a faraway land

In a shocking twist of fate, Mian Raza found himself in the fight of his life while on a holiday in Antalya, Turkey with his children. Enjoying what was supposed to be a relaxing time, Mian Raza was suddenly faced with a severe heart attack. Swift medical intervention at Medical Park Hospital, including angioplasty and the insertion of two stents, has set him on the road to recovery. But in this time of trial, it was the cumulative force of prayers and positive energy from his community that truly underscored his resilience.

The unity of collective prayers

The heartwarming wave of collective prayer revealed an awe-inspiring truth: Mian Raza is never alone, even when thousands of miles away from home. This outpour of love and prayers wasn't merely sentimental; it was the spiritual bedrock supporting his recovery.

A lifetime of impact and empowerment

Beyond being a survivor of a critical health event, Mian Raza is a man whose meaningful impact extends across decades, particularly in empowering the youth of Pakistan. He has stood as a mentor and guiding light, always ready to lend a supportive hand.

Business acumen fused with social commitment

Mian Raza is a man of many talents and passions, running two successful limited companies—Overseas Pakistanis Legal Services in Bolton, United Kingdom, and Raza Immigration Services Limited. On top of that, he holds a license for the practice of immigration law, merging professional success with a deep commitment to social causes.

A man of many virtues

- Leadership: Whether in business or community endeavors, Mian Raza has always aimed to cultivate future leaders.



- Compassion: His open-door policy makes him not just a business figure but a confidant and counselor.



- Integrity: Upholding the highest ethical standards, he is a man who believes that doing right is its own reward.



- Innovation: Never one to be content with mediocrity, he is always in search of the next big idea or opportunity to improve.

A tireless advocate for youth

Focused on the youth of Pakistan, Mian Raza's dedicated efforts have provided countless young people with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in today's world.

The journey continues with community and faith

As Mian Raza recovers from this unexpected health scare, the family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has prayed and extended their good wishes. He is not just a survivor but a glowing example of what it means to lead a life of purpose, backed by an unwavering faith and a loving community.

Mian Raza's narrative is an inspiring saga that teaches us the value of community support and the indomitable strength of the human spirit. His life exemplifies the joy and challenges of a journey well-traveled, forever reminding us that with faith, community, and purpose, we can overcome even the most insurmountable obstacles.