Minister performs ground-breaking of ‘Isolation Hospital’ at Lahore airport

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser­vices, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nadeem Jan said on Monday that integrated strategy had been formulated to protect people from diseases and epidemics. He was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the ‘Isolation Hospital’ at Al­lama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. The min­ister said that the government was determined to strengthen the border health services to deal with any sudden outbreaks as epidemics had no bor­ders limits, adding that surveillance mechanism at international airports of the country were being improved to tackle the situation. Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government was ensuring implemen­tation of international health recommendations. He announced that a conference on Global Health Security Agenda was going to be held in Pakistan and this was for the first time that this kind of in­ternational conference was being arranged in Paki­stan in which public health experts from all over the world would participate. He recalled that it was a matter of prestige that Pakistan would host such international conference. He was of the view that by organising such international conference in Pakistan, it would pave the way for improvement, modernisation and development in the health sec­tor of the country. Meanwhile, a delegation of phar­ma exporters called on Heath Minister Dr Nadeem Jan in Lahore and discussed various issues related to pharma sector. The meeting decided to create a comprehensive strategy to increase exports of phar­ma drugs as Pakistan’s pharma sector had lot of po­tential. The health minister emphasised the need for quality of medicines as per international standards in order to increase exports in pharma sector.