Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Pak Navy copter crashes in Gwadar; 3 martyred

Pak Navy copter crashes in Gwadar; 3 martyred
Imran Mukhtar
September 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A Pakistan Navy heli­copter crashed on Mon­day during a routine training mission in the coastal town of Gwa­dar in Balochistan, a spokesperson for the Navy said.

During the incident, three crew members on board embraced mar­tyrdom, the spokesper­son added.

A video reportedly of the crash that went viral on social media showed the helicopter turning while trying to regain control and then breaking apart before falling on the ground.

Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. He condoled the martyr­dom of three person­nel of Pakistan Navy and prayed to Allah Al­mighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equa­nimity. President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the he­licopter crash. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he condoled the martyr­dom of two Pak Navy of­ficers and a soldier in the incident. He paid tributes to the services rendered by the martyrs for their motherland and prayed for elevation of ranks of their souls in paradise. He conveyed his sympathies for the families of the be­reaved.

