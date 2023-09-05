Pak Navy copter crashes in Gwadar; 3 martyred

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed on Monday during a routine training mission in the coastal town of Gwadar in Balochistan, a spokesperson for the Navy said.
During the incident, three crew members on board embraced martyrdom, the spokesperson added.
A video reportedly of the crash that went viral on social media showed the helicopter turning while trying to regain control and then breaking apart before falling on the ground.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. He condoled the martyrdom of three personnel of Pakistan Navy and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity. President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he condoled the martyrdom of two Pak Navy officers and a soldier in the incident. He paid tributes to the services rendered by the martyrs for their motherland and prayed for elevation of ranks of their souls in paradise. He conveyed his sympathies for the families of the bereaved.