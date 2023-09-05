Pak Navy seizes 9.5 tons of narcotics at sea

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday, in an intelligence-based joint counter-narcotics operation, seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10,000 bottles of liquor at sea.
The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy ship, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy’s Directorate General Public Relations.
The estimated value of seized narcotics is $112 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.The successful execution of joint anti-narcotics operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan, the statement added.