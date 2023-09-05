Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Pak Navy seizes 9.5 tons of narcotics at sea

Our Staff Reporter
September 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday, in an intelligence-based joint count­er-narcotics operation, seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10,000 bottles of liquor at sea.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was success­fully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy ship, accord­ing to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy’s Direc­torate General Public Relations.

The estimated value of seized narcotics is $112 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.The successful execu­tion of joint anti-narcotics operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan, the statement added.

