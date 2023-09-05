Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Pakistan learns from invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce: Envoy

INP
September 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque has said that Pakistan is learning from the in­valuable Chinese experi­ence in e-commerce, and these partnerships ex­emplify the strength of our collaboration.

Addressing a side­line forum titled ‘Chi­na E-Commerce Con­vention’ at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIF­TIS), Haque said that Chi­na’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for increased connectivity and eco­nomic collaboration be­tween our two nations, Gwadar Pro reported.

“Through initiatives like the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we are witness­ing the creation of mod­ern infrastructure that facilitates trade, invest­ment, and e-commerce.” 

He said, “We are look­ing for viable solutions to transform our E-com­merce by looking at the Chinese benchmarks, and remove the obsta­cles creating market dis­tortions in the way of economic prosperity.” 

He further said that as a testament to our com­mitment to expanding our e-commerce foot­print, Pakistan has estab­lished online pavilions on various e-commerce platforms in China, in­cluding JD and Douyin. 

Chinese companies like Kuaishou and Alibaba are also doing business in Pakistan.

INP

