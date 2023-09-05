Pakistan learns from invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque has said that Pakistan is learning from the invaluable Chinese experience in e-commerce, and these partnerships exemplify the strength of our collaboration.
Addressing a sideline forum titled ‘China E-Commerce Convention’ at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Haque said that China’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative has paved the way for increased connectivity and economic collaboration between our two nations, Gwadar Pro reported.
“Through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we are witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure that facilitates trade, investment, and e-commerce.”
He said, “We are looking for viable solutions to transform our E-commerce by looking at the Chinese benchmarks, and remove the obstacles creating market distortions in the way of economic prosperity.”
He further said that as a testament to our commitment to expanding our e-commerce footprint, Pakistan has established online pavilions on various e-commerce platforms in China, including JD and Douyin.
Chinese companies like Kuaishou and Alibaba are also doing business in Pakistan.