Pakistan thump Maldives 3-0 to secure semis spot in SAFF U-16 C’ship 

LAHORE - Pakistan U-16 football team on Monday registered a 3-0 vic­tory over Maldives in the SAFF U-16 Championship 2023 in Bhutan. The game commenced with an early breakthrough as Subhan Karim netted the first goal for Pakistan in the 14th minute, setting the tone for their commanding per­formance. Demonstrating his finesse, Abdul Samad added to Pakistan’s lead with a bril­liantly executed goal in the 39th minute. The Pakistani team continued to exert their dominance, capping off their remarkable performance with a third goal, thus complet­ing a sensational hat-trick for the national squad. With this resounding victory, Pakistan not only secured a convinc­ing victory but also punched their ticket to the prestigious tournament’s semifinals. Now, Pakistan U-16 team is poised to face the runners-up from Group A in the semifinals on September 8.