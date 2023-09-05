Pharmaceutical Crisis

The recent reports of key medicines and non-essential drugs being in short supply in the Pakistani market have raised serious concerns about the well-being of the population. Not only are the prices of medicines inflated due to limited supply, but the unavailability of crucial drugs poses a significant risk to public health.

An alarming aspect of this shortage is the unavailability of life-saving drugs such as insulin, vaccines, and immunoglobulins. These medications play a critical role in managing chronic conditions and preventing severe illnesses. Without timely access to these drugs, individuals are left vulnerable to their diseases. The consequences of such unavailability can be dire, further exacerbating the burden on healthcare services and potentially endangering lives.

The shortage of medicines has paved the way for the black market to flourish; medicines are being illegally imported from neighboring countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, and India, undermining the regulatory systems in place. The lack of regulation raises significant concerns about the authenticity, quality, and effectiveness of these drugs. There is no guarantee that these medicines are not expired, properly dosed, or even authentic. This poses a grave threat to public health, as using substandard or counterfeit drugs can lead to adverse effects and ineffective treatment.

The combination of import restrictions on active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and the discontinuation of their production has also disrupted the supply chain of medicines. Manufacturers ceasing or reducing the import of raw materials has led to a scarcity of both essential and non-essential drugs. Additionally, the drastic rupee devaluation and the imposition of a four percent sales tax on imported medicines have further contributed to the existing crisis.

The government must collaborate closely with pharmaceutical manufacturers, health authorities, and regulatory bodies to ensure the continued availability of essential medicines. Strict regulations and monitoring need to be implemented to curb the black market. Enhanced border control and crackdowns on illegal smuggling operations are vital to ensure the safety and authenticity of medicines in the market. It is imperative that the underlying causes are identified and appropriate steps are taken to ensure the sustained availability of medicines.