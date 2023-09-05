PM Kakar refuses to give exact time frame for elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the interim government is committed to hold free and fair general elections, but refused to give a “definite time frame” for polls.

In a conversation with foreign media here, he said that he could not give any time frame for the elections. “We will try to hold the elections on time.”

Kakar said constituencies were being demarcated according to fresh population census. It might take a month or more to complete the task.

He said that all political parties registered with the Election Commission, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would be provided “level playing field” in the general elections.

However, he mentioned some political parties who were involved in violence would be dealt with according to the law.

Caretaker PM Kakar said that the interim government enjoyed cordial relations with the army.

The government and the army has been working together for revival of economy, he added.

Talking about the regional politics, the caretaker premiere said relations with China have been top priority. “We are fully committed to complete CPEC projects.”

He said the Afghan Taliban are going through a transitional period. They should be given time.

“We were of the opinion that after the withdrawal of the allied forces [from Afghanistan], we will have to face the negative situation. The weapons left by the allied forces have fallen into the hands of the militants,” he added

He said the weapons left by the allied forces have a profound impact on the regional security situation.

Pakistan want to tackle this challenge together with the international community, Kakar stated.