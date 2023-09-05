PM Youth Regional Badminton trials for women to start in Punjab

LAHORE - Kinnaird College for Women, in col­laboration with the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC), is set to launch the ‘Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Regional Badminton Women Trials’ in a move to nurture young badminton talent among women.

“This exciting initiative rolls into action from today (Tuesday) at the District Sports Gymnasium in Sargodha,”said AmmaraRubab, Head of Sports Kinniard College here on Monday. She said thatthe event aims at scout and develop budding badminton stars from across Punjab, providing them with comprehensive facilities and op­portunities toshowcase their skills.

The trials will extend over the course of several weeks, covering seven different locations through­out the region, she asserted. The trials will be held at Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.

Ammara said during these trials, talented young women will have the chance to demonstrate their badminton prowess, with an eye on potential future success in the sport. The collaborative effort be­tween Kinnaird College and HEC underscores their commitment to fostering sporting talent and pro­moting gender equality in sports,” said KC Sports Head.

She said that exciting venture promises to invigorate the bad­minton scene in Punjab, offering a platform for young women to excel in the sport and contribute to the nation’s sporting achievements.

