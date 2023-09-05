Police arrest 13 drug peddlers; 21kg hashish recovered

Rawalpindi-In an operation against suspected drug peddlers, Rawalpindi police conducted raids in various areas, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals and the recovery of over 21 kg of hashish, two rifles, and other items.

According to a police spokesperson, Taxila police apprehended Adil with 1,500 grams of hashish, while Almas was arrested for possessing 1,650 grams of hashish, along with two rifles and ammunition. Rattaamral police held Zahid for having 3,765 grams of hashish, Tamoor for carrying 2,400 grams of hashish, Arham for having 1,600 grams of hashish, and Jahanzaib for the recovery of 1,300 grams of hashish.

Saddar Wah Police detained Shaheer with 1,100 grams of hashish and Shafique with 1,650 grams of hashish. The spokesperson further stated that Gungmandi, R.A. Bazar, Naseerabad, Race Course, and Chontra police arrested Junaid, Asad, Khalid Mehmood, Gulfraz, and Ramazan, recovering 1,400, 1,280, 1,250, 1,100, and 1,250 grams of hashish from them, respectively.

Two alleged extortionists held

On Monday, Airport Police announced the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in extortion activities. According to a police spokesperson, these extortionists used to send letters to businessmen demanding extortion money.

The arrested individuals were identified as Namiatullah Khan and Haroon Gul, and they were apprehended during a police operation. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

Police conduct search

operation in Civil Line areas

On special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, the police launched a search operation in Tahli Mohri Chowk and adjoining areas within the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station.

According to a police spokesman, a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, ladies’ police, and officials of the Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Tahli Mohri. During the search operation, a total of 74 houses were searched, data from 21 tenants and 22 shops were collected, and 256 suspects were questioned.

The spokesman stated that search operations to apprehend criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order.