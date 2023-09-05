Police encounter claims life of alleged dacoit  

RAWALPINDI - Police have found the body of a suspected dacoit under Gawalmandi Bridge who fled in injured condition along with his accomplice after snatching a mobile phone from a citizen at a fuel station along Murree Road, informed a police spokesman on Monday. Police also recovered a weapon and booty.

The two suspected robbers shot and injured a cop and citizen while opening indiscriminate firing. After committing the crime, the duo managed to escape from the scene. The maimed citizen and cop were rushed to the hospital where the citizen died of excessive bleeding, he said. The deceased dacoit was identified as Sajid Iqbal alias Babu, who was wanted by police in a series of cases ranging from dacoity, to possessing illegal arms, and narcotics. Police are conducting a search operation to arrest the second fleeing dacoit, he said.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan police have arrested a man and woman for their alleged involvement in the murder of Arslan, according to a police spokesman.

The detained killers were identified as Sana and her paramour Zaheer, against whom a case has also been filed. Police investigators said that the deceased Arslan and Zaheer were involved in drug peddling, whereas Sana and Zaheer killed Arslan to gain control of the area. He said both accused are wanted by police in several drug peddling cases.