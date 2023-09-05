Tuesday, September 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir
APP
September 05, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Is­lamabad on Monday granted three-day physical remand of former Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir to police in a case of alleged financing to terrorists. 

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case wherein Ali Wazir was pro­duced before the court. The prosecution prayed to the court to grant physical re­mand of Ali Wazir for investigation into the charges against him. He also read out the contents of the first information re­port (FIR) registered against him. 

Ali Wazir said that he was agreed to hold a demonstration in Tarnol instead of in front of the Supreme Court’s build­ing and was granted a no-objection cer­tificate by the administration in that regard. He said that his many family members had been killed in target kill­ing, but he never took out a weapon.

The defence lawyer opposed the re­quest for his client’s physical remand, saying Advocate Imaan Mazari had al­ready been given bail in the same case. To a query, he said that the govern­ment had not imposed any ban on the PTM. The court subsequently granted the police three-day physical remand of Ali Wazir and also sought his medi­cal report on next date of hearing.

People await relief as PM Kakar orders swift action against power bill defaulters

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1693878573.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023