Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Is­lamabad on Monday granted three-day physical remand of former Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir to police in a case of alleged financing to terrorists.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case wherein Ali Wazir was pro­duced before the court. The prosecution prayed to the court to grant physical re­mand of Ali Wazir for investigation into the charges against him. He also read out the contents of the first information re­port (FIR) registered against him.

Ali Wazir said that he was agreed to hold a demonstration in Tarnol instead of in front of the Supreme Court’s build­ing and was granted a no-objection cer­tificate by the administration in that regard. He said that his many family members had been killed in target kill­ing, but he never took out a weapon.

The defence lawyer opposed the re­quest for his client’s physical remand, saying Advocate Imaan Mazari had al­ready been given bail in the same case. To a query, he said that the govern­ment had not imposed any ban on the PTM. The court subsequently granted the police three-day physical remand of Ali Wazir and also sought his medi­cal report on next date of hearing.