Police held a flag march to maintain law & order

SUKKUR - The police on Monday held flag march on city’s roads to maintain law and order. The flag march, supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khan Khoso, started from Police headquarters and culminated its starting point after marching on the city’s all roads including Bander Road, Station Road and Minara Road . Besides well equipped commandos of Police, the flag march was participated by Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), extra force of Police Line and motorcycle squads.