Police protection centers empowering transgender community in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFAR GARH - Implementing the initiatives and vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to help and rehabilitate the transgender and deprived sections of the society, police protection centers established at the district level by Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hassan Khan through his effective strategy have started getting results.
On the special instructions of IG Punjab and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan in Muzaffargarh district, protection centers and shelter homes have been established at the district level and performing well to solve the problems of the oppressed class and transgenders.
DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider reinforced the vision of IG Police Punjab and RPO Dera Ghazi Khan through practical measures for problems of transgender and oppressed sections at police protection centers and their improvement. The trust of the people in police has gone up. A clear example of which is Shahana Abbas Shani, a transgender from Muzaffargarh, who has been issued an HTV driving licence, thus Shahana Abbas Shani is the first transgender of Pakistan who has received an HTV licence.
RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan gave license to Shahana Abbas Shani and encouraged him. Similarly, justice was provided by taking immediate action on various complaints of more than 60 transgender at the Police Protection Center established in Muzaffargarh district. On the instructions of RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan Khan, DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider posted transgender Shahana Abbas Shani as victim support officer transgender (VSO) at police protection center. By which the problems of the transgender community will be solved and they will be protected and get rid of negative activities so that they can live their lives as honorable and patriotic Pakistanis and play their full role in the development of the country will DPO Muzaffargarh on the special instructions of RPO is currently providing dry ration electricity and other facilities to more than 40 people on a monthly basis through Police Shelter Homes and taking special care of other necessities of life.
Apart from this, dry ration is being delivered to the underprivileged and poverty-stricken people at their doorsteps, thereby restoring the public’s confidence in the police. RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan has also directed to take steps for free legal aid for transgender poor and needy people at district level. On which DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider signed an MoU with President Bar District Sardar Sher Khan Korai, as a result of which President District Bar Sher Khan Korai provided free legal services to dozens of people belonging to oppressed sections.