Police, traders unite to raise anti-drug awareness  

RAWALPINDI- Police in collaboration with traders arranged an anti-drugs awareness walk in different areas of the city here on Monday. The walk aims to raise awareness among students and the general public regarding the harmful effects of drugs. The walk was arranged on orders of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani. The walk started from the Police Stations New Town and Pirwadhai and concluded at the starting points after passing through the main roads.

Besides, SSP Operations Faisal Salim, DSP New Town Circle Malik Allah Yar, SHOs of police stations New Town and Pirwadhai, a large number of traders, members of the civil society, and officials participated in the walk. In a statement, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that police have launched a massive crackdown against the drug mafia across the district that resulted in the arrest of more than 100 drug peddlers and dealers and the seizure of 120 kg of narcotics. He said that the youth should say no to drugs. He said that it is the prime responsibility of parents to keep vigil over young children and elders to save them from the clutches of the drug mafia. CPO was of the view that Rawalpindi police are fully prepared to crush the menace of drugs from society