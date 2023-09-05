President, law minister hold talks to announce general elections in country

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi who was expected to announce the date for the general elections deferred the announcement on Monday after meeting with federal law minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam.
During the meeting, President Arif Alvi emphasised the need for upholding supremacy of the Constitution, saying that decisions should be taken in accordance with spirit of the Constitution. Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday. They discussed many issues related to holding of General Elections in the country.
Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam’s meeting with President Alvi lasted for more than one hour. President Dr Arif Alvi also appreciated the statement made by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar that his government would abide by the Supreme Court’s judgement on the matter of general elections. The president said this in a meeting with caretaker federal minister for law and justice.