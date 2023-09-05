Tuesday, September 05, 2023
President, law minister hold talks to announce general elections in country

Arif Alvi says decisions should be taken in accordance with spirit of the Constitution n Appreciates PM Kakar's statement that govt will abide by judgement of Supreme Court

MATEEN HAIDER
September 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  President Arif Alvi who was expected to announce the date for the general elections deferred the announcement on Monday after meeting with federal law minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam.

During the meeting, President Arif Alvi emphasised the need for up­holding supremacy of the Constitu­tion, saying that decisions should be taken in accordance with spirit of the Constitution. Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Is­lamabad on Monday. They discussed many issues related to holding of General Elections in the country.

Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam’s meet­ing with President Alvi lasted for more than one hour. President Dr Arif Alvi also appreciated the statement made by Care­taker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar that his government would abide by the Supreme Court’s judgement on the mat­ter of general elections. The president said this in a meeting with caretaker federal minister for law and justice.

People await relief as PM Kakar orders swift action against power bill defaulters

