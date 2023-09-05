President Sialkot Chamber emphasises need for food security, sustainable agriculture

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that continuous measures are needed to ensure food security. To attract investors, establishment of local investment facilitation council is a good step. According to Pakistan Economic Survey, agriculture sector contributes 22 percent of GDP and 37 percent of employment. And facing shortage of commodities like oilseeds, Pakistan has 9.14 million hectares of barren land, 1.74 million hectares of barren land in Punjab, 1.40 million hectares of barren land in Sindh, 4.87 million hectares of barren land in Balochistan and 1.08 million hectares of barren land in KPK. There is an urgent need to control malnutrition through cultivation, which has to be done to eliminate the deterioration of soil fertility, lack of modern agricultural equipment, storage, along with immediate measures to prevent the loss of biodiversity. Interrelationship of change and biodiversity raises concerns Pakistan is home to a wide variety of species, including 198 mammals, 700 birds, 198 freshwater fish and more than 6000 plant species, many of which are struggling to survive. As we depend on forests, Pakistan has only one and a half percent of forests that are harmfully logged. We need to take urgent steps to reduce the pressure on our natural resources and promote sustainable practices.