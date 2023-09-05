Proactive, preventive policing bearing fruit, says CCPO

PESHAWAR - Capital City Police have launched both proactive and preventive policing that resulted in the busting of 42 gangs and the arrest of 98 outlaws in the month of August, stated Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar here on Monday.
Talking to The Nation, Ashfaq Anwar – who assumed charge as head of Peshawar Police in recent past - said that militancy and street crime are two challenges in Peshawar.
“Both the challenges are being tackled through the revitalisation of the Counter Terrorism Department and digital technology as per the directive of the IGP,” he said.
He said that several cameras have been installed in the red zone, which houses the residences of Governor, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries. “In the entire Peshawar city too, 200 cameras have been installed. The aim is to shift to technological policing as being performed in various developed countries,” said Ashfaq Anwar, who has been serving in the police force for around two decades. Before posting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ashfaq Anwar has also served in the police force in Punjab and Balochistan. The Peshawar Police chief further said one of the causes of the crime rate is also the high inflation and unemployment rate. “Besides proactive policing such as the identification of trouble points and appropriate actions to ensure peace and security for citizens in the city, the Peshawar Police have also adopted preventive policing under which we are monitoring individuals, previously involved in various mafias of robbery, street crimes, dacoity, and other offenses, and being released from jails,” he said. The CCPO said that several criminals arrested in various cases of street crimes, dacoity, robbery, vehicle theft, and motorcycle snatching were found to be hailing from neighbouring Afghanistan.
“Certain gangs busted had been snatching and lifting autos, changing their chassis numbers, and obtaining their fake documents before relocating to other cities of the country,” he added.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Peshawar Police said that the operations in the month of August also led to a recovery of more than Rs4.83 million in cash from various gangs.
In addition, he added, 224 stolen mobile phones, 11 vehicles and 79 motorcycles lifted from various area, 10 tolas of gold ornaments, four rickshaws, lottery bonds worth millions of rupees, and other valuables were also seized.