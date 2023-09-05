PSX gains 394 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bullish trend on Monday and gained 394.77 points, showing growth of 0.87 percent, closing at 45,707.43 points against 45,312.66 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 139,251,269 shares were traded during the day as compared to 161,824,998 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was record­ed at Rs4.476 billion against Rs4.464 billion on the last trading day. As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 187 of them recorded gains and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained un­changed. The three top-trad­ing companies were Al-Sha­heer Corp with 11,268,667 shares at Rs10.48 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 11,211,536 shares at Rs 1.17 per share and Dewan Mo­tors with 8,848,489 shares at Rs16.41 per share. Cot­ton Palm witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs31.31 per share price, closing at Rs1,298.30, whereas the runner-up was Indus Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs23.98 rise in its per share price to Rs504.99. Mehmood Tex­tile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs47.55 per share closing at Rs586.45, followed by Archroma Pak with Rs27.58 decline to close at Rs454.42.