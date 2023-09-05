Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Rawalpindi court sentences four to death in blasphemy case
September 05, 2023
RAWALPINDI  -  The District and Sessions Court Rawalpindi on Monday sentenced four accused to death in a blasphemy case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik pronounced the ver­dict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides. 

The convicts Faizan Razzaq, Amin Rais, Muham­mad Rizwan and Wazir Gul were found guilty of blasphemy under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court also gave seven years of rigorous im­prisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000 to anoth­er accused Usman Laiqat under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. The convict would have to spend six more months in prison in case of non-payment of the fine. The case was registered against the convicts by the Federal Investigation Agency Cyber Crimes Circle Rawalpindi.

