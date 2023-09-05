Rebuilding lives

It has been 14 months since the rains, and subsequent flooding, destroyed thousands of lives in Balochistan–the wealthiest and poorest province in Pakistan.

Hasina Bibi and her family in Allahbad village, has moved into a beautiful home built by the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO). The objective was to design a home which would prioritise safety and protect the family from incessant climate change induced rains and flooding as a result of silted and badly maintained canals nearby. Evidently, the local government refused to build basic municipal physical infrastructure for residents.

Close by, Seema Zakir Hussain, Faizan bibi, Rehana bibi and Zulifiqar have also begun their lives under a secure, comfortable and dignified home in Band Manik village. They all await assistance in facilitating their abilities to generate some income to support their families; first, with clean drinking water facilities. We have installed sanitation systems in their homes, but with no sewerage systems laid for the village, the septic tank will have to do. The water table may be better than in the north of Balochistan, but the quality of the water is not fit for human consumption. We need filtration systems along with interventions to cleanse the polluted ground water sources. This is life threatening for the entire province. If this is not a national security threat what is?

Jan bibi in Hussain bux Bugti village is thrilled that she was able to shift into her secure home. One of the conditions of our assistance to build a home was the registration of the home or land in her name. Women must be the owner of the property, disaster risk reduced habitat, dignified and security includes the right to own and feel secure in more ways than the roof. If disaster risk reduction is the aim and sustainability is the goal, we must also integrate this very integral aspect of financial security for women and children.

If I have learned anything from 20 years in this field, it is that implementing risk reduction programs must include a multi-facetted empowering byproduct for the most vulnerable. One of the advantages of not working within the system, has been my fundraising and programme intervention. Over two decades of interacting with Pakistanis living in the four corners of this diverse land has confirmed by belief that without land security, to many people are vulnerable.

Janat bibi and Rakhi in Sher di Bugti village has also moved into her secure home. When we approached her, I will never forget her words, ‘Why are you helping me? I haven’t even offered anything in return. Are you sure you want to help my family?’. Those words sting and have stayed in my heart. What kind of society are we developing where the most marginalised have internalised the idea that, without giving they are not worthy of receiving.

There are many women who have disabled husbands and children. Without skills, education and opportunities, it is very difficult to live with dignity or hope. There is a critical need to address the causation of so many physical and mental disabilities in so many parts of our nation. Addressing the root causes include health and nutritional deficits induced by poverty but there are also social cultural reasons. For example, inter marriages, child marriages have resulted in weak genes. These important issues need to be addressed to save the next generations from repeating the same cycle of challenges.

Shaman bibi, Noor bano bibi, Waziran bibi, residents of Arbab Mallah village have also finally moved into their homes. The smiles on their faces are priceless. In the absence of electrification or gas lines, we are providing solar panels to light up their homes. A province which provides a large percentage of natural energy (GAS) to the country needs to consider what its responsibilities are to the residents of Balochistan. Here I might add is also an opportunity to explore alternative energy solutions at a village level to make them independent of provincial and national challenges.

We have begun our work in these villages. They will remain my focus and mission; to rebuild their lives and that of the next generation of Pakistanis. I have lobbied and raised awareness about this at every level of relevant public offices. This includes NADRA, UNDP, Election Commission, Statistic department and a few more departments who point to others as ‘the responsible’ departments. In the bureaucratic apathy and ineptitude, the citizens fall between the cracks. How do we allow this to continue. Who is responsible?

Are the philanthropists inside and outside of Pakistan responsible for social security of millions of Pakistanis unrecognised by state managers? Is this the plan? Is this viable?