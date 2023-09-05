Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a devaluation of 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs305.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs305.46. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs331 and Rs334, respec­tively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.48 to close at Rs330.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs331.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen came down up by 02 paisa and stood at Rs2.08, whereas a decrease of Rs1.46 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs385.96 as compared to the last closing of Rs387.42. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 and 04 paisa to close at Rs83.21 and Rs81.48, respectively.