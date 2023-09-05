SC will announce ‘short and sweet’ judgement in NAB amendment case: CJP

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea challenging amendments to the National Accountability law.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the hearing of the case, CJP Bandial observed that the top court will announce the “short and sweet” verdict on the plea soon.

NAB law amendment

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 states that NAB’s deputy chairman, to be appointed by the federal government, would become the acting chairman of the bureau following the completion of the tenure of the chairman.

The bill has also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman. After approval of the law, NAB will not be able to act on federal, provincial or local tax matters.

It has also set a three-year term for the judges of the accountability courts. Under the proposed law, it has been made binding upon NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused prior to his or her arrest.

More to follow