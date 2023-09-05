Tuesday, September 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Schools reopened in areas affected by Sutlej floods

Schools reopened in areas affected by Sutlej floods
Web Desk
1:44 PM | September 05, 2023
National

With the water flow returning to normal in Sutlej, educational institutions reopened in the areas of eastern Punjab affected by the recent flooding in the river.

According to the education department, the 63 schools have been opened again which were closed last month on August 20 after Sutlej submerged a vast area along its path.

Forty-eight of these are in Pakpattan tehsil and the remaining 15 in Arifwala tehsil. Both of these tehsils are part of the Pakpattan district.

On the other hand, the irrigation department says inflow at Sulemanki Headworks is 30,988 cusecs with an outflow of 16,866 cusecs.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1693878573.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023