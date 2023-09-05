Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

ISLAMABAD - Pa­kistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday ap­pealed to the parents to vacci­nate their children against Po­lio during every vaccination drive to protect them from this crippling disease. “Parents should immunize their children in polio vaccination campaigns to ensure they are protected against Poliovirus, “Shaheen Afridi made the plea during a meeting with the Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan. Both discussed measures to make the country free from Polio. “Children are our future and they are precious for us and for the country,” Afridi add­ed. He said, “We can protect our children from lifetime disability while administering two drops of polio vaccine.” Shaheen Af­ridi said, “Many healthy po­lio-free children are our future cricket stars.” He urged parents to ignore all rumours as the Po­lio vaccine is the most effective way to save your children from the disease.”