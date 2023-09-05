Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

CALIFORNIA - Steve Harwell, the lead singer of US band Smash Mouth, has died at the age of 56. The band’s manager had earlier said Harwell was in the final stages of liver failure and was receiving end of life care at his home. In a statement Robert Hayes said Harwell died at his home in Idaho, “surrounded by family and friends”. Smash Mouth had a string of hits in the 1990s and 2000s with All Star, Walkin’ on the Sun and I’m a Believer. Hayes added that “Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out”. Harwell retired from the band in 2021 over physical and mental health issues. The musician, who struggled with alcoholism, was diagnosed with the heart ailment cardiomyopathy in 2013; and subsequently a neurological condition which affected his memory and speech. But his final decision to leave Smash Mouth came after he appeared intoxicated at a performance in upstate New York, where he was filmed slurring his words and yelling at the audience. Smash Mouth’s long-time manager Robert Hayes confirmed to US media on 3 September that the singer did not have long to live, and was being cared for by his fiancée and hospice care. Born in California in 1967, Harwell started his musical career in the rap group, F.O.S. (Freedom of Speech), who based their sound on the sample-heavy beats of Chuck D and Public Enemy.