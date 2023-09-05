Spate of robberies leaves Hassanabdal residents in fear

Attock-There is no respite from crimes in various parts of Hassanabdal as criminals are up against the masses in commercial and residential areas, depriving the masses of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, as the area police seem to be in deep slumber.

In back-to-back crimes in the area, two masked men deprived a man of Rs. 1 million cash in a broad daylight robbery incident in the Meelad Nagar area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Monday. Sadeeq reported to the police that he was going home after withdrawing Rs. 1 million cash from a local bank when two masked men, riding on a motorcycle and armed with pistols, intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched cash from him before escaping.

Moreover, Qasim Ali has reported to Hassanabdal Police that a young man booked his rickshaw for Jallo village and on the way to the destination, the man posing as a passenger snatched the rickshaw from him at gunpoint and fled away. Additionally, a vendor was deprived of cash worth Rs. 23 thousand at gunpoint by two armed bandits in the Dhoke Miskeen area in the same police station limits.

Asghar, while lodging a report, said that he was going to the market to purchase fruit for sale when two men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and snatched cash from him at gunpoint before fleeing.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.