PESHAWAR - The Excise police in collaboration with Excise Intelligence Bureau on Monday apprehended three drug peddlers and recovered 60kg of narcotics in two major crackdowns during 48 hours.

According to Excise Depart­ment spokesperson, Excise police conducted operations on Jameel Chowk, Ring Road and Northern Bypass Service Road here and re­covered 30kg of hashish and 30kg of opium from three drug ped­dlers.