Training starts for productivity assessors  

ISLAMABAD - The National Productivity Organization (NPO) in Pakistan, in partnership with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, announced the commencement of an International Training Course for Assessors of the Productivity Specialists Certification Program, set to take place from September 4th to September 8th, 2023. The event was inaugurated at a local hotel in Islamabad.

This training program will host 17 esteemed overseas participants representing 10 APO member countries alongside 5 local participants.

The curriculum will be delivered by renowned international resource speakers from Singapore, Malaysia, and Mongolia.

The primary objectives of this intensive workshop are to nurture and equip proficient assessors within National Productivity Organizations, who play pivotal roles as APO-accredited certification bodies. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the methods, criteria, and competencies essential for conducting assessments leading to the certification of productivity specialists.

During the opening ceremony, Ms. Ismat Gul Khattak, Director General of the Pakistan National Accreditation Council, commended the APO’s instrumental role in fostering the development of the Asia-Pacific region. She emphasized the need to rekindle our commitment towards realizing APO’s vision of “Inclusive, innovation-led productivity growth in the Asia-Pacific.”

Ms. Khattak extended a warm welcome to international delegates and expressed deep gratitude to both APO and NPO for addressing this vital subject matter. She underscored the significance of Pakistan’s collaboration with APO to tackle long-standing productivity challenges.

NPO Pakistan recently achieved Certification Body status under the Asian Productivity Organization Accreditation Body, specifically for the Certified Productivity Specialists program. This initiative aims to promote the development of Certified Productivity Professionals in Pakistan and advance the cause of cultivating a culture of productivity improvement in the nation.