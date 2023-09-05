UK sets out AI Safety Summit ambitions

ISLAMABAD - The UK government On Monday set out its am­bitions for the AI Safe­ty Summit which will take place on the 1st and 2nd November at Bletch­ley Park, the British High Commission said in a statement.

Secretary of State Mi­chelle Donelan is this week launching the start of formal engagement prior to the summit as Jonathan Black and Matt Clifford, the Prime Min­ister’s Representatives for the AI Safety Sum­mit, begin discussions with countries and some frontier AI organisations. This follows a roundta­ble hosted by the Sec­retary of State with a cross-section of civil soci­ety groups last week, the BHC said.

The AI Safety Summit will bring together key countries, as well as lead­ing technology organisa­tions, academia and civ­il society to inform rapid national and internation­al action at the frontier of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development.

The summit will focus on risks created or sig­nificantly exacerbated by the most powerful AI sys­tems, particularly those associated with the po­tentially dangerous capa­bilities of these systems. For example, this would include the proliferation of access to information which could undermine biosecurity. The summit will also focus on how safe AI can be used for public good and to improve peo­ple’s lives – from lifesav­ing medical technology to safer transport, the state­ment added.

The summit will draw on a range of perspec­tives both prior to and at the event itself to inform these discussions.

“The UK looks forward to working closely with global partners on these issues to make frontier AI safe, and to ensure na­tions and citizens global­ly can realise its benefits, now and in the future. As part of an iterative and consultative pro­cess, the UK is now shar­ing the five objectives which will be progressed. These build upon initial stakeholder consultation and evidence-gathering and will frame the dis­cussion at the summit: a shared understanding of the risks posed by fron­tier AI and the need for action, a forward process for international collabo­ration on frontier AI safe­ty, including how best to support national and in­ternational frameworks, appropriate measures which individual organ­isations should take to increase frontier AI safe­ty, areas for potential col­laboration on AI safe­ty research, including evaluating model capa­bilities and the develop­ment of new standards to support governance and showcase how en­suring the safe develop­ment of AI will enable AI to be used for good glob­ally, Accelerating AI in­vestment, deployment and capabilities repre­sent enormous oppor­tunities for productivi­ty and public good,” the statement said.

The emergence of mod­els with increasingly gen­eral capabilities, and step changes in accessibility and application, have cre­ated the prospect of up to $7 trillion in growth over the next 10 years and sig­nificantly faster drug dis­covery, it said.

However, without ap­propriate guardrails, this technology also poses significant risks in ways that do not respect na­tional boundaries. The need to address these risks, including at an in­ternational level, is in­creasingly urgent.

Individual countries, international organisa­tions, businesses, aca­demia and civil society are already taking for­ward critical work and driving international collaboration on AI in­cluding at the UN, Or­ganisation for Economic Co-operation and Devel­opment (OECD), Glob­al Partnership on Artifi­cial Intelligence (GPAI), Council of Europe, G7, G20 and standard devel­opment organisations.

The summit will build on these important ini­tiatives by agreeing practical next steps to address risks from fron­tier AI. This will include further discussions on how to operationalise risk-mitigation measures at frontier AI organisa­tions, assessment of the most important areas for international collabora­tion to support safe fron­tier AI, and a roadmap for longer-term action.