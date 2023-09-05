US diplomat calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR - The newly appointed US Consul General in Pe­shawar, Shante Moore, said on Monday that the United States is commit­ted to preserving archae­ological sites, historical buildings, and the cul­tural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides supporting other public welfare initiatives.

“The US government will continue supporting public welfare initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, working in collaboration with the provincial gov­ernment and the public,” he said during his meet­ing with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

According to an offi­cial communique, the Chief Minister and the US Consul General dis­cussed matters of mutu­al interest,