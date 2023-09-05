US diplomat calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR - The newly appointed US Consul General in Peshawar, Shante Moore, said on Monday that the United States is committed to preserving archaeological sites, historical buildings, and the cultural heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides supporting other public welfare initiatives.
“The US government will continue supporting public welfare initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, working in collaboration with the provincial government and the public,” he said during his meeting with Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.
According to an official communique, the Chief Minister and the US Consul General discussed matters of mutual interest,