Woody Allen and Elvis’s wife come to Venice

VENICE - After a critical mauling for Roman Polanski, another blacklisted director, Woody Allen, arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Monday with his 50th film. Sofia Coppola is also returning to the Lido island with her biopic of Elvis Presley’s wife, “Priscilla”, more than a decade after she won festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. Allen arrived by gondola ahead of the premiere of “Coup de Chance” (“Stroke of Luck”), his first entirely in French -- reflecting the fact that the 87-year-old director is now more popular in Europe than the United States. He has been effectively blackballed by Hollywood since the MeToo movement due to allegations he molested his adopted daughter in the 1990s, which he says were fabricated by his ex-partner Mia Farrow. The festival has drawn flak for including Allen and Polanski, who has a child sex conviction and faces other unresolved assault allegations, in its out-of-competition section.