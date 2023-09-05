Workshop on ‘Advances in Nuclear Medicine’ on 19th

ISLAMABAD - The OIC Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), in collaboration with the Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS) and Pakistan Society of Nuclear Medicine (PSNM), plans to host an International Workshop on “Advances in Nuclear Medicine and its Applications” from September 19-20.

According to COMSTECH, international and local experts in nuclear medicine and its applications will deliver lectures during the workshop, while local faculty and researchers will share their research findings through contributed talks.

The workshop’s theme will focus on the evolving horizons of Nuclear Medicine, including the translation of basic laboratory research into clinical practice, the establishment of clinical and technical standards, and the incorporation of molecular technological advances in diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine.

Nuclear technology has transformed the healthcare sector through advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic modalities for non-communicable pathologies.

Hybrid imaging, especially PET-CT, has significantly expanded diagnostic capabilities, particularly in managing cancer patients. However, many OIC countries, including Pakistan, lack access to hybrid imaging facilities, especially PET-CT. The crucial role of PET-CT and hybrid imaging needs highlighted for the benefit of various stakeholders and patients.

Furthermore, the emerging role of theranostics and advanced radionuclide therapies using alpha and beta emitters has provided new insights into cancer treatment paradigms.

These rapid advancements in nuclear medicine necessitate continuous education for referring physicians, oncologists, nuclear physicians, medical physicists, and technologists from OIC countries. Clinical practitioners, oncologists, researchers, and students in nuclear medicine and medical technology will attend the event, which will be offered in a hybrid format.