‘World willing to cooperate with Taliban on climate, water management, heritage’

The world is “willing” to cooperate with the Taliban on climate change, water management, preserving heritage, terrorism, and health, the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan said on Monday.

In a meeting with Afghan acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Monday, Takashi Okada “acknowledged the positive achievements IEA gained in ensuring security, combating narcotics and economic growth,” Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

The Taliban identify themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, or the IEA.

The ambassador “reiterated the commitment of the Japanese government to extend and strengthen relations with Afghanistan.”

He also provided “information about the second meeting of the (UN) Security Council on Afghanistan,” said Ahmad.

“We want (to) listen to your (Taliban) requests in order to seriously discuss them in the coming meeting,” Okada told Muttaqi.

Japan is one of the non-permanent members of the UNSC.

Muttaqi said: “We have set goals for enhancing diplomatic relations with the countries of the region.”

“The IEA has made major progress in ensuring security, developing political and economic relations, banning drugs, rehabilitating drug addicts, and providing health services,” the acting foreign minister told Okada, adding that now there is an opportunity for confidence building.