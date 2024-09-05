17000 children enrolled in govt schools of DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Education Officer (DEO) Male DI Khan Musarrat Hussain Baloch announced that the second phase of the enrolment campaign is underway, with 17,000 children enrolled in government educational institutions across the district.

Speaking at a function held at Government Higher Secondary School No. 4, the DEO highlighted that the Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launched this phase of the school admission campaign 2024 to enroll up to 0.3 million out-of-school children across the province. A target of enrolling 20,000 children in public schools in the district has been set for this year. The DEO expressed confidence that the target would be achieved, as 17,000 children had already been enrolled during the first phase.

He emphasized that free education is a basic right of every child and is being ensured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government is providing a safe learning environment in government schools, supervised by well-qualified teachers, including those with PhD degrees.

Additionally, free books and other facilities are being provided at these schools. The campaign, which started simultaneously across the district, will continue until September 30.