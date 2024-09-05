20,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, 68 on death-row

ISLAMABAD - A significant number of 20,000 Pakistanis are currently in jails across 88 countries of the world, according to the figures shared with the lawmakers on Wednesday.

Among those imprisoned in jails abroad, 68 Pakistani nationals are currently on death row in 10 countries on charges of terrorism, murder and drug trafficking. Among them only two are females. This was disclosed in a written reply to a question in the National Assembly. The report reveals that the vast majority of these Pakistanis are held in the Gulf states; United Arab Emirates (5,292) and Saudi Arabia (10,432), making up to 74 percent of the total. Other countries with significant numbers of Pakistani inmates include Malaysia (463), the United Kingdom (321), and Oman (578). The data was obtained from 88 Pakistan Missions abroad. Pakistanis are also detained in other countries including Greece, China, Turkey, Bahrain, the United States, and Germany. The data sheds light on the legal struggles faced by Pakistanis abroad, particularly those facing death for serious offences. It is to mention here that the country’s economy heavily relies on the remittances of expatriates but the government falls short of providing adequate protection to its migrants, many of whom end up in foreign jails.

Once imprisoned, these individuals are left at the mercy of local legal systems, often without access to proper legal representation or sufficient support from Pakistani missions. Many face severe punishments due to their inability to understand the legal system, communicate effectively with courts, or present crucial evidence to defend themselves.