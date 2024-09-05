Thursday, September 05, 2024
4 killed, 9 injured in US high school shooting

September 05, 2024
Georgia   -   Nine people were hospitalised with injuries after a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.  The agency also confirmed in a post on X that four people were killed and that one person is in custody. It added that “reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate.”  Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith previously said there were ”multiple injuries.”  Other law enforcement sources told CNN there could be up to 30 people who were injured, although it’s unclear how many of the injuries are from gunshot wounds.

