80,000 registered in Punjab for low cost housing scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Wednesday stated that as many as 80,000 people have got themselves registered for the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, while 800,000 people have been registered for the “Kisan Card”. The “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program is interest-free, with a monthly installment of 14,000, and the service charges will be borne by the Punjab government”, she said while addressing a press conference at DGPR. She further said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has officially launched the “Kisan Card.” This is a 300 billion tax-free project, primarily targeting the remote areas of Punjab. Farmers will receive interest-free loans of 30,000 per acre for six months. In this regard, the Agriculture Department has established 136 “Kisan Card Distribution Centers”. The information minister said that the provision of solar panels will free the people of Punjab from electricity bills for 25 years. Azma Bokhari said that when Chief Minister Punjab started the electricity relief program, it was opposed by the north and west. “Maryam Nawaz has been given a mandate by the people of Punjab, and she is providing relief to them. The solar panel project will start soon, freeing people from electricity bills. Other provinces have tried to copy this project. One province distributed solar panels to a few people, while another re-inaugurated a previously launched project. It’s unclear whether they were real solar panels or just a photo session”, she observed. She mentioned that Maryam Nawaz’s greatest quality is that she doesn’t make any project public until its groundwork is fully completed. All the projects initiated so far have been started with Punjab’s resources. Since our government came into power, Punjab’s debt has decreased for the first time. In response to a question, Azma Bokhari said that there are no reports of IMF objections to the electricity relief package. This is a sensitive matter, and news benefiting the common man should be handled with care. She said that the “Sehat Card” was started during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, but it was misused by the previous government. Now, the “Sehat Card” will be relaunched with transparency and will be free from corruption. Only those who are truly deserving will receive this card. She added that the Punjab government is taking exemplary steps concerning the environment. Using Safe City Authority cameras, farmers have been arrested for burning crops. This year, there will be a significant reduction in smog, she added.