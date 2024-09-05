Thursday, September 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

80% of Islamabad households registered under BISP, reveals free flour scheme data

80% of Islamabad households registered under BISP, reveals free flour scheme data
Web Desk
8:38 PM | September 05, 2024
National


A significant revelation emerged during a National Assembly session, disclosing that 80% of households in Islamabad are registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The Ministry of Industry presented statistics from the Prime Minister’s Free Flour Scheme, highlighting that 20% of households in the capital are registered with NADRA as needy families.

The ministry further reported that free flour was distributed to 588,000 families, exceeding the registered 411,000 households residing in the city.

Last year, the federal government provided 1.36 billion sacks of free flour to deserving families.

Additionally, 330,000 families in Islamabad registered with BISP benefited from the free flour initiative, with 258,000 more needy families included based on NADRA's approval.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1725524338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024