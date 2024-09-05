80% of Islamabad households registered under BISP, reveals free flour scheme data



A significant revelation emerged during a National Assembly session, disclosing that 80% of households in Islamabad are registered under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The Ministry of Industry presented statistics from the Prime Minister’s Free Flour Scheme, highlighting that 20% of households in the capital are registered with NADRA as needy families.

The ministry further reported that free flour was distributed to 588,000 families, exceeding the registered 411,000 households residing in the city.

Last year, the federal government provided 1.36 billion sacks of free flour to deserving families.

Additionally, 330,000 families in Islamabad registered with BISP benefited from the free flour initiative, with 258,000 more needy families included based on NADRA's approval.