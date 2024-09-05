A Tale of Neglect and Disaster

Balochistan’s railway system, once the lifeline of this rugged province, is now in ruins, with 80 percent of it effectively paralyzed. This collapse is more than just an infrastructure failure; it is a symbol of neglect, exacerbated by nature’s fury and the unrelenting shadow of terrorism.

The most recent blow came when the monsoon rains unleashed devastating floods, washing away a critical section of the railway tracks between Sibi and Harnai. The floodwaters, surging through the Nari Gaj and Spin Tangi, obliterated the tracks, leaving behind a barren path where once trains used to run. This wasn’t just a freak incident—it was a catastrophic event that has plunged the already struggling railway system into further disrepair. The Sibi-Harnai train service had been suspended a month earlier, but now, with the tracks decimated, the prospect of restoration seems like a distant dream. What should have been a straightforward repair now looms as a multi-year ordeal.

This disaster is the latest in a series of events that have crippled Balochistan’s railway network. Terrorist attacks have relentlessly targeted this system, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Bridges have been blown up, tracks torn apart, and stations reduced to rubble. The government’s response? Slow, underfunded, and often too late. The result is a rail network that has been slowly choked into nonexistence, leaving entire regions cut off from the rest of the country.

But this collapse is more than just an operational failure; it’s an economic and social catastrophe. The railway once served as a critical artery, pumping life into the remote corners of Balochistan, transporting goods, connecting communities, and fueling local economies. Now, with this artery severed, the province is bleeding, with economic activities grinding to a halt. Goods are stranded, communities are isolated, and the already fragile economy is further weakened.

What’s even more troubling is that this crisis is a reflection of a larger, systemic neglect of Balochistan’s infrastructure. While other regions of Pakistan have seen modernization and development, Balochistan has been left behind, trapped in a cycle of underdevelopment and neglect. The roads are treacherous, the power supply erratic, and now, the railway system is all but destroyed. It’s as if Balochistan has been forgotten by those in power, left to fend for itself in the face of nature’s wrath and human malice.

The future of Balochistan’s railway system looks bleak. Restoring the tracks will require not just time but a renewed commitment from the government—a commitment that has been sorely lacking. Without immediate and decisive action, this once-vital network may never recover, leaving Balochistan even more isolated and vulnerable.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.