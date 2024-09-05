Acid control bill presented in Punjab Assembly to curb acid attacks

The Punjab Assembly received the Acid Control Bill 2024 on Thursday, aimed at safeguarding women from acid attacks. Introduced by PML-N MPA and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt, the bill seeks to regulate the sale and purchase of acid as a preventive measure against such assaults.

Butt emphasized that the legislation, once passed, will be enforced immediately throughout Punjab. Under the bill, acid vendors must obtain a permit from the district's Deputy Commissioner, who will act as the licensing authority. Each license will be valid for two years.

In cases of legal violations, the licensing authority can revoke permits. Vendors failing to acquire a license within 120 days of the bill's enactment will be subject to fines and penalties. Additionally, the sale of acid to anyone under 18 years old is prohibited.

Earlier this year in January, a female schoolteacher in Lahore, Ayesha, was a victim of an acid attack in Shahdara, where two suspects on a motorbike threw acid on her and fled the scene. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment of facial burns.