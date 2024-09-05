Thursday, September 05, 2024
Aleema Khan urges women to join PTI's 'Tsunami' rally on September 8

Web Desk
7:02 PM | September 05, 2024
In a media address on Thursday, Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, emphasized the importance of active participation in the upcoming rally on September 8 in Islamabad, framing it as a continuation of the party's "tsunami" movement, which began on February 8.

She urged the public to stand up for their rights and support Imran Khan's call for action, as the movement has reached a pivotal stage. Aleema expressed concern over the country's deteriorating state and condemned the ruling elite for maintaining lavish lifestyles amid the nation's struggles.

"Are we expected to bear the cost of their extravagant living?" she questioned, calling on women across the nation to join the rally in support of change.

