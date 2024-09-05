ANF recovers over 28 kg drugs; arrests 4 accused

Rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids across the country managed to recover over 28 kg drugs and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said that ANF teams were conducting raids to net drug traffickers supplying drugs in educational institutions. 46 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused arrested near two educational institutes located on Gojra Road, Jhang. The accused confessed selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

He said that strict action would continue under zero tolerance policy against those involved in selling drugs to students as such elements were destroying the future of the youth.

Along with educational institutions, the ANF teams are also engaged in curbing the supply of drugs across the country, he added. The spokesman said that in an operation, 544 grams ice was recovered from the bag of a Jeddah bound passenger going from Allama Iqbal International Airport. 53 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a female passenger, going to Jeddah at Islamabad Airport.

470 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain at GPO Sialkot.

26.400 kg hashish worth Rs 2.4 million was recovered from the secret compartments of the car intercepted near Sindhri Hotel on Shikarpur Road. During the operation, an accused was also arrested on the spot.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.