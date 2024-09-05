Thursday, September 05, 2024
Aqeel faces Shoaib in Khawar Hyat Memorial Ranking Tennis final

Staff Reporter
September 05, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Aqeel Khan and Muhammad Shoaib have both qualified for the final of the men’s singles of the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Muzammil Murtaza 6-3, 6-4 while Muhammad Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-1, 6-1. In the ladies singles quarterfinals, Amna Ali Qayum beat Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0 and Soha Ali beat Lalarukh Sajid 6-2, 6-0. In the ladies singles pre-quarterfinals, Meheq Khokhar beat Zara Khan 6-0, 6-0, Amna Ali Qayum beat Zainab Ali Raja 6-0, 6-1, Soha Ali beat Fatima Ali Raja 6-0, Ushna Suhail beat Zunaisah Noor 6-1, 6-1, Sheeza Sajid beat Laiba Iqbal 6-2, 6-2, Lalarukh Sajid beat Amna Saqib Jadoon 6-2, 6-2 and Mahrukh Saji beat Maham Jadoon 6-1, 6-0. In the boys U18 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Hamza Roman 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 and Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-3, 6-2. In the boys U14 semifinals, Shayan Afridi beat M Junaid Khan 5-3, 4-2 and Hasan Usmani beat Razik Sultan 5-4(1), 4-2. In the boys U12 quarterfinals, Rashid Ali beat M Aayan 4-2, 4-0 and Muhammad Muaz beat M Ibraheem Gill 4-1, 4-0.

Staff Reporter

